Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) recently took to social media to share with his constituents that he had been struggling with alcohol abuse and decided to get sober.
Ulrich made posts on Twitter and Facebook last Friday saying that the pressures of the pandemic had driven his alcohol consumption into “destructive” territory.
“The COVID pandemic has affected people in different ways,” Ulrich wrote in a Facebook post. “I regret to say that I developed a drinking problem. What used to be mainly a social activity, and a way to cope with stress, has now become too frequent and self-destructive.”
Ulrich, who represents South Queens, is not the only member of the Council to be open about struggles with addiction. As Council speaker, Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) has been candid with the press that he overcame an alcohol and cocaine addiction before he got into politics.
Ulrich also is not alone in his response to the pandemic. A survey conducted by Recovery Village in December showed that 18 percent of respondents reported a significant increase in alcohol consumption since March 2020.
“After talking about this with my family and friends, I have decided to finally quit and get sober,” Ulrich wrote. “I am not embarrassed or ashamed in any way to admit that I abused alcohol for far too long. I am ready to move on with my life so that I can be a better father, friend and public servant. I know this will not be easy for me and ask for your prayers and support. Thank you.”
A spokesperson for Ulrich’s office told the Chronicle on Monday that the councilman had no further comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.