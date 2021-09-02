The infamous Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge trash problem is getting a fix – and this time it’s not neighborhood Good Samaritans who have to do the work.
After more than a year of neighborhood complaints about piles of trash amassing on the bridge, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) has found a cleaning crew — at least until the end of the year.
In an effort to remedy the situation, Addabbo has utilized a recently instituted program called the City Cleanup Corps, to bring in cleaners on a regular basis. The senator has partnered with the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, which greenlit his request to send out a crew to the trash-strewn bridge.
The city Department of Transportation used to provide personnel who would occasionally clean the bridge, but that program had to be suspended due to the pandemic, according to Addabbo’s office, leaving the bridge and its pedestrian paths full of debris. Last summer Howard Beach residents picked up the slack by organizing several extensive bridge cleanups, but the trash eventually piled back up.
After a host of constituents alerted Addabbo about the condition of the bridge, his office team reached out to the CCC, which in turn connected the senator with the JCC to approve the cleanup project. Under the mayor’s Recovery for All program, of which the CCC program is a part, funding for cleanup projects is delivered through community-based organizations like the JCC.
“While I understand why DOT could not continue their cleaning of the bridge during COVID, and I greatly appreciated their work, the growing debris issue needed to be addressed on a regular basis. I’m also extremely grateful for the efforts of all the volunteers from the community who did a great job cleaning the bridge and surrounding area,” Addabbo said in a statement. “But the conditions have worsened and the trash has accumulated so quickly, that currently a daily maintaining of the bridge is needed. I am thankful that the opportunity to work with the JCC and CCC arose.”
The bridge now has up to four people from the CCC to clean the bridge, five days a week.
“I want to express my thanks to the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island for their partnership in this endeavor, as long as the funding lasts.” The senator is hopeful that with additional city or state funding, the program can continue well into 2022.
If an individual is looking for work, Addabbo’s office can help get in touch with the CCC, which is looking for people to be a part of that cleanup program. For more information, contact Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111.
