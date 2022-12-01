Issues that require follow-up in Howard Beach include the infamous planters, which some have dubbed “bath tubs,” and the “Law and Order: Special Victim’s Unit” snub that sparked outrage throughout the community in recent weeks.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) announced at the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association meeting Tuesday night that she has been in contact with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment regarding the latter issue.
“We have to approve shows to come into our communities and until we hear back, we put the city on notice, we don’t want to hear anything about filming, which they do often enough in our community, before we get an apology,” she said.
The tubs on Cross Bay Boulevard, she said, are “only going to get better from here.” Some have an evergreen planted in them but are set to get beefed-up arrangements.
“They will make the center mall on Cross Bay Boulevard beautiful,” she added.
Cleanup efforts in commercial areas will continue as part of Mayor Adam’s “No Man’s Land” initiative to address neglected areas around the city like the Conduit and Belt Parkway, which will be cleaned more regularly, Ariola said.
She also cited Adams’ recent announcement directing police and first responders to involuntarily take mentally ill people to hospitals, an issue of concern on Cross Bay.
Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, and Capt. Arsenio Camilo of NYPD Transit District 23 gave crime updates.
Bacchi reported that crime overall is down and Camilo said that police presence on mass transit will be increased throughout the holiday season, especially during rush hour. The Howard Beach-JFK subway station was identified as a “station of concern” following the October incident in which a woman traveling to work was brutally attacked there.
State Sen. Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn), who will represent much of the New Howard Beach area come January following redistricting earlier this year, was present and introduced her chief of staff, Tanequa Strong.
Carl Moore, constituent liaison for state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), announced that the senator, who lost Howard Beach and most of Lindenwood, will be moving his office.
Addabbo confirmed to the Chronicle on Wednesday that his new office will be at 84-16 Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven.
Civic Co-president Phyllis Inserillo highlighted upcoming events from the civic including its third annual Christmas caravan and toy drive on Dec. 10 and caroling on the 19th. Visit the civic’s Facebook page for more information.
