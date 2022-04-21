The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol is seeking volunteers for an Earth Day Cleanup taking place this Friday at 2 p.m.
A great opportunity for those seeking community service hours, the work will entail getting rid of litter and tackling graffiti along 101st Avenue.
Participants are meeting at 101st and Liberty avenues.
The cleanup is in collaboration with the city Department of Sanitation, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Assemblywomen Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), and Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park).
To volunteer, sign up at copcp.org/earthday or donate to help cover the costs of paint and supplies at copcp.org/donate.
The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol is a nonprofit organization committed to community safety and wellness. It offers safety patrols, police liaisons and weekly food pantries, as well as other services such as snow removal, graffiti removal, youth services and more.
Follow COPCP for more information.
