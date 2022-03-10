Civics for All Week kicked off at Grover Cleveland High School on Monday with a celebration that included a voter registration drive and student civic showcases.
Students highlighted projects and causes they are working on with Hire Cause, Key Club, Civics for All, My Brother’s Keeper and My Sister’s Keeper and Project Soapbox.
Okikioluwa Fagbamigbe participated in Project Soapbox in January and gave a speech on recidivism among women of color. “It’s really allowed me to be a more informed and involved citizen in my community,” she said.
Okikioluwa, who wants to become a lawyer, added, “We can uplift each other and really bring awareness to issues that we’re passionate about, things that we want to see change, things we want to be involved in,” she said.
She said she feels that, with youth getting involved, they can bring issues to their local elected officials.
Twenty-two students at the school have already received the New York State Seal of Civic Readiness, said Principal Marc Pascente.
“It’s about student agency, it’s about students being able to craft and create opportunities for learning, for genuine learning, for genuine discourse,” he said.
“You have to have structures in the school that allow students to discover their voice,” added Pescante.
Guests included Deputy Chancellor of Teaching and Learning Carolyne Quintana Adrienne Lever of the Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit, Laura Wood of DemocracyNYC and Timothy Chubinidze from the Queens Borough President’s Office, who all spoke on civic engagement.
— Deirdre Bardolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.