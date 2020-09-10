Mayor de Blasio on Tuesday announced the timetable for the city’s free child care program to supplement the its hybrid learning program.
De Blasio said that the Learning Bridges program, which is available for students from preschool to eighth grade who need child care on the days they are not learning in-person, will have 30,000 free seats available on Sept. 21.
By December the program is aimed to phase in 100,000 seats.
At a press event, Department of Youth and Community Development Deputy Commissioner Susan Haskell explained that for a preschooler, a typical day in the program will include play, social and emotional skills development and physical education. A kindergarten to eighth-grader will receive remote learning help, physical fitness and STEM activities. Meals and snacks will be provided for free.
Offers to participate in the Learning Bridges seats will be made throughout the fall as the programs are matched to Deparement of Edcuation schools. For the K-8 component, the DYCD will follow up regularly with parents and guardians who have expressed interest.
Asked about whether students in Learning Bridges programs will be able to stay within their learning pods, Haskell said that the goal is to try and keep the groups intact whenever possible.
“We recognize that not every classroom group is going to be a match for a Learning Bridges classroom,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.