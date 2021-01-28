Out with the trash, in with the marketing.
The Queens Economic Development Corp. and the city’s Small Business Services recently released a report on some of Richmond Hill’s business corridors, which analyzed the neighborhood’s shopping and industrial centers and identified sanitation and marketing as challenges that are holding the neighborhood back.
The report identified another obstacle to the neighborhood as the lack of a formal merchant organization, which limits the small businesses’ ability to effectively address common issues in the commercial corridors. Though there are several community-oriented economic development groups in the broader area, none of them has the reach of a city-sponsored business improvement district, which Richmond Hill lacks.
“A lot of the services that a Business Improvement District does in terms of marketing the neighborhood, improving sanitation and doing events for businesses — those are all great things that most people would want for their businesses. If we had some mechant organization, maybe not with a BID with a formal structure where you have to pay dues,” that would be helpful, said the report’s author, Sam Smouha, a QEDC program manager who suggested that the area studied needs something different than a BID, but with a similar reach.
The neighborhood, often referred to as “Little Guyana,” is home to several tight-knit communities, such as the Punjabi Sikh and Indo-Caribbean populations, which make it a unique cultural and culinary pocket of the borough.
The two-mile stretch of Liberty Avenue between the Van Wyck Expressway and Woodhaven Boulevard, dotted by Indo-Caribbean bakeries, roti shops and open-air produce markets, serves as the main business corridor for the southern part of Richmond Hill. A block north of that business corridor, 101st Avenue contains a host of more industrial businesses like construction and automotive shops.
Smouha, who wrote much of the report based on surveys of storeowners, shoppers and residents, found that many respondents were annoyed by the levels of garbage on the sidewalk and overflowing litter baskets. In addition, he found that the darkness of Liberty Avenue that lies below the elevated A line makes it less appealing to pedestrians.
The report’s other recommendations include increasing street furniture along the corridors, implementing holiday lights, creating awareness around their proximity to economic anchors like JFK International Airport and Resorts World Casino and developing a storefront improvement program.
The results of the report do not extend into the pandemic; Smouha submitted his findings in the spring of last year. The results show the vast majority of businesses saying that business had either stayed the same or increased over 2019.
He added though that from what he has seen Richmond Hill’s business corridors have remain resilient in the face of the pandemic.
“I haven’t noticed too many things drastically change. It seems like most businesses are hanging on, which is good. It’s like a snapshot,” Smouha said. “It’s good to have the context to see how things were.”
On July 1, 2020, SBS began a three-year commitment to fund commercial revitalization efforts in Richmond Hill.
