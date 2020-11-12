Howard Beach is one of several neighborhoods that the city is targeting in an effort to help prepare for the next Hurricane Sandy.
The Department of City Planning presented a new rezoning plan to Community Board 10 last Thursday.
The presentation pertained to both a citywide initiative and a neighborhood rezoning. The DCP is embarking on a citywide process that will make it easier for homeowners across the city to retrofit their residences and reduce damage from future flood events and save on insurance costs.
As a part of that effort, the agency has proposed neighborhood-specific zoning text and map changes for Old Howard Beach in addition to Gerritsen Beach and Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn.
The specific changes to the neighborhood will primarily involve changing the zoning map so that new buildings must be detached because standalone houses are easier to elevate and retrofit with flooding protection measures than those that share walls. As an added benefit, the DCP said the rezoning will reinforce the neighborhood character of small, detached homes.
There is one block on Huron Street in the northern part of the neighborhood where the rezoning would allow for duplexes in addition to detached homes.
“This rezoning is just seeking to make it a little bit more flexible in terms of allowing future development to be more easily retrofitted,” Joy Resor, a Queens borough planner with DCP, told community board members during the meeting.
The zoning of Old Howard Beach, which consists of mostly low-rise residential buildings, has remained largely unchanged since 1961. The new zoning would affect 48 blocks total, containing 1,037 buildings.
The citywide effort that Old Howard Beach is a part of is the Zoning for Coastal Flood Resiliency, a plan aimed at improving homeowners’ and business owners’ ability to withstand and recover from future storms and natural disasters.
In the wake of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the city adopted temporary emergency zoning rules that made it easier for New Yorkers to rebuild. The ZCFR plan would update those rules with lessons that the DCP learned through community outreach and make them permanent.
The proposal would allow homeowners, business owners, architects and others to design resilient buildings that are better protected from flood risk and reduce flood insurance costs. It would protect and support public access to waterfront sites through resilient open-space design.
The only member of the community board to ask questions about the neighborhood rezoning after the presentation was John Calcagnile, the board’s land use chairman. Calcagnile suggested that the DCP allow for a larger floor-area ratio in the newly rezoned areas than the city’s standard designation. The change would allow residents to build slightly higher, he said, which would make up for the fact that buildings can’t have cellars in the neighborhood.
Over the next month the community board will have a Land Use Committee meeting, in addition to sending out a mailing to impacted residents.
In its December full meeting, it will hold a public hearing on the zoning, and vote on its recommendation.
