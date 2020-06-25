Mayor de Blasio revealed in a late-night June 23 tweet that city beaches will reopen on July 1.
“The rumors are true: NYC beaches will open for swimming on July 1. Let’s keep playing it safe: social distance & face coverings, even at the beach!” the tweet said.
The following day, the mayor provided further information on the reopening of the city’s 14 miles of beaches, noting that lifeguards will be on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To encourage social distancing, city parks ambassadors will continue to staff the beaches, handing out masks and educating patrons about maintaining safe spacing. If certain sections of the beach become too crowded, visitors will be directed to different, less crowded areas.
“New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back this virus and to put us back on the path to a safe reopening,” said de Blasio. “This summer is still unlike any in our history, but now, we will all have the opportunity to cool off and swim at our cherished beaches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.