Christmas hit-and-run fatal

A 67-year-old Nassau County man was killed on Christmas in what the NYPD is investigating as a hit-and-run incident.

Officers from the 106th Precinct responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian had been struck near the intersection of 114th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

Upon arrival they found Ainsley Dalrymple of Clarendon Road in Hempstead, LI, lying unconscious between two parked cars suffering from trauma to his head and body. EMS personnel transported him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary findings of the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the unidentified driver of a silver or gray Toyota pickup truck was westbound on Rockaway Boulevard and struck Dalrymple as he was attempting to cross Rockaway from north to south. Police said the vehicle did not stay on the scene. The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). All tips are strictly confidential.