A parade of Christmas cheer hosted by the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association will be rolling through 11414 this Saturday, Dec. 11.
The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at the corner of 165th Avenue and 84th Street and will continue down 84th Street, crossing 157th Avenue and looping through Hamilton Beach up toward 149th Avenue and 81st Street.
Cars will be decorated and themed to show off the holiday spirit and the best decorated will win a dessert tray and holiday cake. Minnie Mouse, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be aboard as well.
Registering a vehicle requires a donation of at least $10, which will go to the Our Lady of Grace food pantry.
Viewers can line up along the route to cheer on the procession. To register a car, contact Phyllis Inserillo at (917) 488-5067 or hblcivic2014@gmail.com. Commercial or labor vehicles cannot partake.
Toy donations will also be collected for the NYPD 106th Precinct toy drive.
Information can also be found on the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Facebook page.
