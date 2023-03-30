Eleven women were honored on Friday at Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar’s Toast to the Great Women of Queens awards ceremony at her Woodhaven office.
Those honored were Connie Altamirano, Sherry Algredo, Christine Barbour, Vedo Basdeo, Elizabeth De La Cruz, Sookranie Dhanpat, Teresa Donahue, Janet Forte, Kerrie Hansen, Catherine Murawski and Simone Zito.
Mayor Adams made a surprise appearance. “Your energy and spirit cascades out throughout the City,” Adams said at the event. “You do so much.”
Rajkumar said the women uplift and inspire the community. “They are the voice of my district, uniting us all for the common good,” she said in a statement.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.