Welcome to Woodhaven: home of the itsy bitsy, teeny weeny, yellow polka dot bikini.
Sunshine pop icon Brian Hyland was a Woodhaven teenager when his feel-good swimsuit anthem became the No. 1-charting song in at least seven different countries around the world. He hasn’t forgotten his roots.
Neither has the Woodhaven Cultural & Historical Society, which is going to put a sign up at singer Hyland’s childhood house. Hyland, now 77, moved out to Long Island shortly after he had his most ubiquitously known hit but he’s kept tabs on the neighborhood and has continued to stop in when he visits.
Starting out as a ’60s teenage popster, Hyland continued his career as a hitmaker throughout the decade with tunes like “Sealed with a Kiss” and “Let Me Belong to You.” He continues to make his living as a musician making frequent tours around the United States and beyond.
Laurie Ennd, a former Woodhavenite as well as a friend and fan of Hyland’s who runs the “Your Memories Growing Up in Woodhaven” Facebook group, said that she was struck by the singer’s humility the first time she met him.
Ennd was aware of Hyland’s connection to the neighborhood because she grew up with his nephew and niece. She reached out to his management company to get an interview with him for the Facebook page, and Hyland gave her a call personally and offered a ticket to a doo-wop show that he was playing in Ontario, Calif., which was close to where Ennd was living at the time.
When she talked to him after the show she remembers him saying, “It was so good to talk to someone from the neighborhood.” After that she had a conversation with Ed Wendell, the president of the historical society, about putting up a plaque, and the two were heartened to learn that the family who now owns Hyland’s old house, just around the corner from Neir’s Tavern, was happy to bring their idea to fruition.
“Fame came along and swept him away from the neighborhood. But it didn’t, it didn’t keep him away from the neighborhood. He did keep in touch. He loves talking about [it],” Wendell said.
On a Zoom call with the members of the historical society in July, the singer said that he remembers buying 45s at a shop called Carl’s Records on Jamaica Avenue. Hyland, who studied guitar and clarinet while singing in his church choir, went to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Academy in Woodhaven. He said that an annual musical event at the school called Irish Night was the first time that he ever performed for an audience through a proper microphone and PA system.
Wendell said that he was appreciative to have gotten in contact with Hyland, who has a wealth of stories about the ’60s culture. From Hyland’s anecdotes about countless acts that came to prominence on pop radio, to his experience on tour in Dallas the day that President John F. Kennedy was killed, Wendell said that the singer is a treasure trove of stories of that era. But he’s equally interested in the stories of his home neighborhood, Wendell said.
“He never turned his back on Queens. He never turned his back on his neighborhood. This is his hometown. And he speaks very fondly of it,” Wendell said.
Hyland will be making a homecoming voyage for the unveiling of the plaque Sept. 18. To pay for the event and plaque, the historical society is hosting a private meet-and-greet party before the 3 p.m. unveiling ceremony around the intersection of 78th Street and 87th Road, with tickets at $75. The unveiling will be free to the public and followed by an afterparty at Neir’s Tavern.
Those interested can email woodhavenhistory@gmail.com for more information.
