A deli worker in South Ozone Park miraculously survived being shot at, including in the head, by a perpetrator with two different weapons last Wednesday.
According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Donnie Hudson, 35, of Rockaway Boulevard, entered the Rockaway Express deli around 2:30 p.m. and allegedly fired three shots at Fahmi Kaid, 47, who was behind the counter. One shot grazed Kaid’s head but that wasn’t enough for Hudson, who left the store and returned about 30 seconds later with an assault weapon, which the DA’s Office says he fired multiple times at the employee, who was lying on the floor.
According to the complaint, Hudson lived in the apartment above the store. Earlier that day, he went to retrieve his mail, which was behind the counter. A couple of hours later, he returned with the weapons.
In total, Kaid sustained the grazed gunshot wound to the head, a gunshot wound to the wrist, injury to his radial artery, a major blood vessel in the arm, and a volar laceration that will require surgery.
Kaid was treated at a hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.
Upon further investigation, police found that a second victim, 27, who was nearby when the shooting occurred, suffered a gunshot wound also to the wrist.
Hudson was arrested a few blocks away just before 7 p.m. and was allegedly found with a .40-caliber pistol, an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and multiple magazines and rounds of ammunition.
He told police that he bought the AR-15 in Tennessee, according to the complaint, and said, “I’ve used those guns a lot of times. I used the gun today to shoot.”
He was arraigned and charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, Hudson faces up to 25 years in prison.
“This was a brutal, calculated assault using battlefield weaponry,” said District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement on Friday. “Under absolutely no circumstances are we going to stand for turning our communities into war zones. Given the firepower deployed in this violent attack, we asked for the defendant to be remanded into custody. Thankfully, the judge agreed.”
