On the fourth night of Chanukah ... more than 40 people joined together to celebrate the Festival of Lights in Howard Beach on Sunday, Dec. 13.
Rabbi Avrohom Richter, center, of the Howard Beach Judea Chabad led the lighting of the community menorah near Cross Bay Boulevard and Shore Parkway to celebrate the Jewish holiday.
Among the attendees were congregants of the temple, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, Queens County Clerk Audrey Pheffer, members of the Howard Beach Civilian Observation Patrol and the NYPD Auxiliary Police.
The event was capped off with traditional favorites — latkes and jelly donuts — given to all to enjoy by the rabbi. The Howard Beach Judea Chabad is located at 160-35 87 St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.