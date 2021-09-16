Two South Queens community boards had opposite votes over the city’s plan to make the outdoor dining program launched during the pandemic permanent.
Community Board 9 voted in favor on Tuesday, while Community Board 10 voted against the proposal on Sept 2.
The public hearings in community boards 9 and 10 were two of those being held by the city across the city to examine a proposal to amend its zoning code, allowing Open Restaurants to continue in all neighborhoods under the authority of the Department of Transportation.
The permanent zoning change posed by the Department of City Planning and the DOT would remove red tape around sidewalk cafes but it would not change the process for how sidewalk cafes are reviewed by local community boards.
While the decision facing the board centered on changing the zoning code to allow the proposal to move forward, a permanent program would also create a set of rules on topics like ADA compliance, adequate sidewalk space and enforcement around violations.
While both boards raised similar concerns about voting on a program that was not fully fleshed out, the votes ultimately came down to a different level of trust in the city agencies over taking community board input into consideration as it finalizes the plans.
“Our concern that we had at the land use committee meeting is that we are being asked to approve a text amendment to allow something to happen before DOT has established a set of rules for how it’s going to go into place,” said Community Board 10 Chairwoman Betty Braton. “We believe there needs to be some type of review process.”
Community Board 9 Land Use Co-chairwoman Sylvia Hack pointed out that what was before the community board was merely a concept — one that she thought could serve as a lifeline to many restaurants.
“It’s going to be up in the air but if DOT was as forceful as they were in the two meetings that everybody was invited to, I think they’ll do a pretty good job,” Hack said.
