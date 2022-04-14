Community Board 9 welcomed three new members to its board on Tuesday night at its monthly meeting at Villa Russo in Richmond Hill.
One of the board’s new members is Daniel Coffaro Hill, who is the youngest member of the board at 16 years old and one of only three teenagers to be recently appointed to Queens community boards by Borough President Donovan Richards.
Of the borough president’s 94 first-time appointees, 48 percent were under the age of 40, including three appointees in their teens.
“I’m the youngest member of this board and with that I bring a younger perspective and also volunteering with the civilian patrol, the food pantry — we’re out there on the streets, we know firsthand what problems people are facing, so that’s always a good thing to bring to the table,” said Hill, who is a member of the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol.
“I promise to be a voice for everyone and always look out for the best interests of our community,” he said.
Carmela Isabela of Woodhaven was also named to the board. She cited her experience working for former Assemblyman Mike Miller and her involvement with the Woodhaven Block Association.
Also new to the board is Bernard Robert, who said he moved to Queens recently and wanted to get involved with the community.
Sherry Algredo, the newly elected chair of the board, was also honored for her new position as its leader.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) attended and among her announcements was the news that the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol would be receiving $50,000 of state funding for the first time.
She also presented Algredo with a proclamation lauding her service to the community.
“She is a constant fixture in the neighborhood, delivering whatever aid her neighbors need,” Rajkumar read from the proclamation.
“She has numerous achievements in public service, including zoning, schools and securing funds for the community. And she is also a loving wife and devoted mother of two and has already given her children a love of public service.”
Algredo, who proudly wore a shirt supporting children with autism, which her son has, called her son and daughter up to say the Pledge of Allegiance with her at the start of the meeting.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) also spoke and congratulated Algredo and the new board members.
