Community Board 9 voted on two citywide resolutions and several business licenses at its meeting Tuesday night.
First it approved a resolution in support of making Diwali an official public school holiday, an effort the Hindu population in New York has been lobbying for over at least a decade.
It also unanimously approved a resolution in opposition to Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s (D-Manhattan) proposed bill to require a comprehensive planning framework after the board hosted a hearing on the bill at the end of February.
It voted on a wine, beer and cider license application for New El Pollo Inka at 89-20 101 Ave. in Ozone Park, which was passed unanimously.
Another wine, beer and cider license application for New Johnny Deli and Grocery 132-07 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill passed unanimously.
A liquor license application for Renewal Hamlens Café Inc. at 119-09 Atlantic Ave. in Richmond Hill also passed unanimously.
The board did, however, vote against a class change application from a beer and wine license to a liquor license for Vanessa Bar and Lounge at 110-12 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill, after the 102nd Precinct reported several felony assaults at the premises and alcohol being served to a minor.
The board also voted to give the Greater Woodhaven Development Corp. permission to hold its Woodhaven Fall Street Fair.
