At Community Board 9’s stated meeting on Tuesday night it unanimously approved a restaurant to acquire its liquor license and a bar to modify its hours.
First it voted on a liquor license for the restaurant at 97-12 101 Ave. in Ozone Park, which previously had been El Viejo Yayo, a Dominican spot. In its previous iteration it never encountered any issues, according to CB 9 member Rabbi Daniel Pollack, co-chairman of the Public Safety and Consumer Affairs Committee.
A bar in Richmond Hill, Tilt Lounge Corp., at 131-15 Jamaica Ave. proposed to change its closing time from 1 to 3 a.m.
The board had previously encountered issues with the bar, but it decided not to oppose its request to increase hours.
Though the board was prepared to recommend passing the bar’s request on its own, Raymond Martin, associate director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Community Affairs, attended the meeting to make the case for the bar.
Martin supported the Tilt application in particular to help out the owner in promotion of racial inclusion. He said that he spoke with the Tilt owner as well as the precinct officers, who assured him that they have no issue with the business.
The board then voted unanimously to grant both requests.
