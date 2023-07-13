Members of Community Board 9 and their loved ones dined at Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven last Friday to show their support for the bar, which is one of the oldest in the country, having been open since 1829. Scenes from the film “Goodfellas” were famously shot in the bar, with photos from the movie now decorating the building’s interior.
“We truly want to support our local businesses,” board Chairperson Sherry Algredo said. “We want to show them our support, both in person and financially.”
Algredo organized the event, inviting all of the board members and their spouses to attend. Around 40 people showed up to rally their support.
“It’s always great to say, ‘Let’s step out and patronize a local business,’ but saying it and stepping out and doing it are two different things,” she said.
The board was joined by representatives from the offices of Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (D-Brooklyn, Queens). State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) came by personally.
Multiple members of the board, Addabbo and the other officials’ representatives took turns onstage to give speeches lauding the bar and its owner and CEO, Loycent Gordon, and the community board for their efforts.
Rajkumar’s chief of staff, Vjola Isufaj, presented Gordon with a proclamation from the assemblywoman for his hard work. Ariola’s chief of staff, Phyllis Inserillo, presented the bar with a certificate of recognition and Gordon with a certificate of excellence on behalf of the councilwoman.
Gordon famously put together an effort to save the bar from impending closure back in January 2020, when the rent became too high to maintain business.
At the time, Gordon had contacted news organizations to get the word out. “I said, ‘It needs to be documented that one of America’s oldest taverns is going to disappear.’ And it doesn’t matter how old it is, or how much history it has. That doesn’t turn into money,” he said of his efforts.
Three days before the bar was set to close, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Queens Chamber of Commerce negotiated an agreement with the building’s landlords that would allow Neir’s to stay. The city also gave a $90,000 grant to the tavern.
As evidenced by Friday’s outing, the community is in agreement that the bar would not be standing today without the efforts of Gordon.
“What I’m seeing here tonight is an example of community leadership. What Sherry is doing tonight is an example of what we should all be doing in small increments, small moments,” Gordon said.
“I’m not telling you to come take over a bar to save it like I was crazy enough to do,” he joked. “I’m saying that every so often you can do something that is outside of the norm and say, ‘Not this one. This one will not close.’”
“This honor, it’s not about the awards. They do help and hopefully inspire others to take up a cause they believe in. But it’s about community, and the power of community. And I still believe that we come together truly as one. Not just in words, but in action. Community can conquer all.”
According to Algredo, the bar saw approximately a thousand dollars in revenue on Friday night as a result of the board’s attendance.
Patronizing Neir’s Tavern was the first step, Algredo said, in the members’ plan to visit and highlight small businesses within the community to show their support.
