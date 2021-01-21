At Community Board 9’s meeting on Jan. 12, it voted on liquor license, method of operation and class change applications for three restaurants.
First it voted on a liquor license for the restaurant by Kevinkel Corp. at 106-05 101 Ave. in Ozone Park. The business did not submit any paperwork, so the board voted unanimously against it.
The board also voted to allow Rancho Tequila at 105-13 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill to allow outdoor dining during its open hours from noon to 10 p.m.
The board unanimously voted in favor of the application.
The board also voted on a class change application for Tu Casa at 116-35 Metropolitan Ave. in Kew Gardens. The business did not submit its paperwork.
The board voted to oppose the application, with two abstentions.
Rabbi Daniel Pollack, a co-chairman of the board’s Consumer Affairs Committee, clarified after the two votes of disapproval that the board is always open to reconsidering applications once businesses get their paperwork in order.
— Max Parrott
