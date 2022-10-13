Community Board 9 voted unanimously in favor of revoking the liquor license of Showtime Bar and Lounge at its monthly meeting on Tuesday night. The vote came as a result of several recent incidents, said Chair Sherry Algredo.
In September, a woman was killed after being hit by a driver who may have been fleeing a knife fight in the bar, according to reports, and in March a man kicked out of the bar allegedly shot two likely unintended victims. The board will be sending a letter to the State Liquor Authority requesting the establishment’s license be revoked.
During the Zoom meeting, frustrations continued about the ongoing fight for renovations of the Richmond Hill Library, which have been repeatedly pushed back. The latest update is that construction should start in 2023, a year later than expected.
Board member Esta-Joy Sydell announced a GoFundMe to raise $21,000 for holiday lights on Lefferts Boulevard, as it is too late for discretionary funding.
The board plans to meet at Borough Hall next month and will announce an alternative date so to not conflict with Election Day.
— Deirdre Bardolf
