At Community Board 9’s meeting on Feb. 9, it voted on liquor license and class change applications for four restaurants.
Mama Carmens Restaurant & Bar at 104-19 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill applied for a liquor license. The applicant did not agree to a stipulation that CB 9 has established for restaurants to agree to stop serving after 1 a.m. As a result, the Consumer Affairs Committee advised against the application and the board unanimously followed suit, voting against the application.
Rinconsito Inverteno, a restaurant at 116-20 Atlantic Ave. in Richmond Hill, also applied for a liquor license but did agree to the stipulation, so the board voted unanimously for its application.
Sabores Latinos, a restaurant and bakery at 124-04 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill, did not complete the paperwork for its beer and cider license application. As a result the board unanimously voted to oppose it.
Tu Casa #4 Restaurant at 116-35 Metropolitan Ave. in Kew Gardens applied to change its wine and beer license to a liquor license, agreeing to the 1 a.m. stipulation. The board unanimously voted yes.
— Max Parrott
