Community Board 9’s stated meeting on Tuesday night presented a mixed bag of applications for beer, wine and liquor licenses.
First CB 9 voted on a liquor license application for Tandoori Hut, a restaurant at 119-08 94 Ave. in Richmond Hill, which it unanimously approved.
Then the board voted on a beer and wine license application for Brisas Del Mar Sea Food Market II at 76-15 Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven. Previously the board had voted to oppose the application because the owner was asking for a license that extended to 2 a.m. and the only one that was available only went until 1 a.m.
In the public comment section of the meeting Joshua Deras, speaking on behalf of the restaurant’s owner, said that the business had come back because it was looking for whatever edge it could get.
“We don’t mind the time. If it’s 1 o’clock, 2 o’clock, we don’t mind. Unfortunately the business is struggling,” said Deras. After the business agreed not to serve any alcohol after 1 a.m. even if it is open, the board approved the application
Up next, it voted on a beer and cider license application for New Little Town Coffee Shop at 90-17 130 St. in Richmond Hill. The board unanimously voted against it because it had not received all the paperwork for the application.
The board then voted unanimously in favor of a renewal of a wine, beer and cider license application for Tipsy’s Bar & Lounge at 106-07 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill.
Ross Code Lounge at 117-15 101 Ave. in Richmond Hill had applied to stay open until 4 a.m. The board unanimously approved that request too.
Lastly, 3 in 1 Deli Grocery at 131-11 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill, applied to renew its beer and cider license. Daniel Pollack, co-chairman of the Public Safety and Consumer Affairs Committee, reported that according to the NYPD, the business had three violations for unauthorized alcoholic beverages on the premises, drug activity and violation of COVID restrictions. The business had also requested to put up a deck, which it had not submitted paperwork for. For all those reasons, the board voted against the application.
The last action the board took was to unanimously vote to co-name the southwest corner of 78th Street and 88th Avenue in Woodhaven as Neir’s Tavern Way.
