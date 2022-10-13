Community Board 10 met in person for the first time since the pandemic last Thursday at the Old Mill Yacht Club in Howard Beach. Chair Betty Braton said she had not used her briefcase since March of 2020 and the documents in it were dated from then.
The public hearing included an application for an extension of term at the Lindenwood Chuck E. Cheese and one to build a three-story mosque at 105-31 76 St. in Ozone Park.
Elyse Foladare of the law firm Eric Palatnik PC spoke on behalf of the mosque applicant and explained that the site would not need any parking spaces because 96 percent of the worshippers live within three-quarters of a mile. The mosque, she said, has been in the making for over a decade.
She said they currently pray in an existing 1,068-square-foot space, which is actually just a private residence, with 865 members not including children. It is without handicap accessibility or spaces for women, and worshippers are forced to pray in the street.
“This application means a lot to them because finally they’ll be able to actually have their community, who all live within walking distance, actually be able to pray in a mosque together,” Foladare said.
In regard to some concerns about noise, Braton said, “This congregation has never posed any problems in the community,” and said the applicant has been amenable.
Braton said the office received 44 letters in support of the project and, except for six duplicates, confirmed they were all from property owners who lived in the area. That is rare for a zoning application, she noted. The motion to approve passed unanimously.
Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, said crime has been down over the past six months.
“We’re slightly up for the year at 26 percent but for the past month and a half we’re actually down 12 percent in crime so that’s the good news,” he said.
Grand larceny is driving the crime, he added. Someone had $24,000 in cash stolen from his car. Police are seeing thieves follow delivery trucks to snatch packages.
October is domestic violence awareness month, Bacchi added. The 106th Precinct’s domestic violence office can be reached at (718) 845-2227.
