Community Board 10 voted unanimously last Thursday to approve a citywide resiliency plan and an Old Howard Beach-specific rezoning that are aimed at preparing flood zones for extreme weather.
But the vote came with an added condition: The board wants to restrict all homeless shelters and group or nursing homes in the small coastal neighborhood.
The board’s resolution, as recommended by its Land Use Committee and adopted in the general vote, would restrict any community facilities that have overnight sleeping accommodations from residential areas that could have to be evacuated.
The vote concerned both a citywide and neighborhood rezoning. The Old Howard Beach portion primarily involves changing the zoning map so that any new buildings must be detached because standalone houses are easier to elevate and retrofit with flooding-protection measures than those that share walls. The new zoning would affect 48 blocks total, containing 1,037 buildings.
Zoning for Coastal Resiliency, the citywide plan, is aimed at removing zoning barriers that prevent resilient construction and retrofitting of buildings that fall in the floodplain. The change to zoning laws would expand the areas where the rules are applicable.
Chairwoman Betty Braton said that both the citywide and neighborhood plans were relatively uncontroversial because the neighborhood already consists mostly of detached homes.
She added that the context for the board’s “overnight facilities” request goes back to 2017 when the city designated Hamilton Beach be a special coastal risk district. That rezoning included a provision that stopped all such facilities from being built in the coastal hamlet because it is only connected to the mainland by one road that is often one of the first parts of the neighborhood to flood.
Braton thinks it makes sense to add the same provision into the Old Howard Beach rezoning as well because the bulk of the area is beneath 157th Avenue where she worries that it could be difficult to evacuate people.
“To get in or out of Howard Beach, you have to use 157th Avenue. If 157th Avenue for some reason gets shut down, nothing gets in or out,” she said.
While the provision would stop any new nursing homes and homeless shelters, Braton doesn’t think that it’s likely for those to be proposed in the neighborhood to begin with.
“The bigger concern would be group homes. We’ve got a dozen of them throughout Board 10,” Braton said, referring to residences for developmentally disabled adults.
Braton noted before the vote that she and four other board members do live in Old Howard Beach, but the city Conflicts of Interest Board does not stop them from voting on the rezoning.
The proposal for Old Howard Beach will now go to the Borough Board and Borough President’s Office, which will have 30 days to make a recommendation on the proposal. After that it will go back to the City Planning Commission, which has the option to implement modifications to the application. The City Council will then have 50 days to vote on the plan.
A spokesperson for the Department of City Planning did not say whether the board’s additional recommendation falls within the scope of the rezoning. “We appreciate the Community Board’s recommendations and will continue to work with them on resiliency. The City Planning Commission will carefully review recommendations it receives from all Community Boards, Borough Boards and Borough Presidents, as well as public testimony, before making any determinations or modifications for this proposal,” DCP spokesperson Joe Marvilli said in an email to the Chronicle.
