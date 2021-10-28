Genna Borriello knows her cat, Chase, went missing between two and four o’clock in the morning on Monday, Oct. 11 because she last saw him in her son’s room when she yelled at him to turn the television off. Then, the cat never appeared at the front door to send her husband off in the morning as was his routine.
Then she noticed that the two strays she has been feeding for the three years she has lived in her Howard Beach home were gone, too. Then, it was her neighbor’s cat that also went missing.
“These are cats that I’ve seen almost every day or at least every other day but never, never, not for three weeks at a time,” said Borriello. “All four of them — you know, that’s strange.”
One cat, Lulu, was a stray but Borriello’s neighbor, Janet Figueroa, had gotten her microchipped and carried out trap-neuter-release, or TNR, an approach to addressing community cat problems, and had been feeding her for almost 10 years. When Borriello moved to the block, she started pitching in feeding Lulu and another stray, Buster. The neighbors live near 84th Street and 164th Avenue in Howard Beach.
Since they went missing, Borriello has been searching for Chase every day and reached out through every site and service she could find: Craigslist, Facebook groups, PawBoost, Lost My Kitty, HomeAgain, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Bobbi and the Strays and MeowSquad.
“We dropped his kitty litter three blocks in every direction to make a trail back to our house,” said Borriello. She explained that it is unusual because her cat is fixed, microchipped and never would venture off beyond two houses in either direction or for longer than an hour or two. Although Chase was chipped, his chip cannot be traced unless he is brought to a vet or shelter by someone.
She also thinks it is strange because the neighbors on the surrounding blocks still have their cats, so she does not believe it is a case of another animal getting to them or poisoning.
After this long, both women are starting to get suspicious. “I’m almost a hundred percent positive that someone is trapping the cats,” said Borriello.
Animal experts say those concerns are not far-fetched. Roberta “Bobbi” Giordano, owner of Bobbi and the Strays, said neighbors can get fed up with the stray cats in the area and have “bad intentions.” She recommends home security cameras to deter that.
Steve Gruber of the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals said, “Four cats disappearing is unusual — there certainly is the possibility of foul play.” His office advocates for keeping cats indoors for their own health and safety.
Borriello now wishes she had listened to her sister, a vet, and kept Chase insde.
“It is very important that anyone else letting their cats outdoors know the danger and heartache they’re facing,” she said.
In the meantime, she and Figueroa remain hopeful.
“We’re concerned neighbors and we miss them,” said Figueroa. “They were not just stray cats, they were part of the block.”
Borriello is offering a $200 reward for her cat, Chase. “If anybody knows what happened to these cats and returns them, there’s a reward, no questions asked,” she said. “We don’t care where they were and what happened. We just want them back.”
Call Borriello at (347) 267-6978 and contact 311 to report animal cruelty.
