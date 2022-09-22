A no-questions-asked cash for guns event will take place at the Calvary Assembly of God church on Rockaway Boulevard Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants do not have to identify themselves and will not be asked questions. One can surrender a gun for another person and as many guns can be surrendered as one wishes but payments for only three guns for a maximum of $600 will be given.
A $200 bank card and iPad will be given in exchange for handguns and assault rifles and a $25 bank card will be given for rifles, shotguns and airguns, according to a flyer shared by the 106th Precinct.
One iPad will be given per person and is subject to availability and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Guns must be in a plastic or paper bag or box. If transporting it by car, it must be in the trunk. Prepaid cards will be given after a specialist inspects the guns.
Active or retired lawmakers and licensed gun dealers are not eligible to participate.
The event is sponsored by the NYPD, the Queens County District Attorney’s Office and the NYC Police Foundation. Call (646) 610-5323 for more information.
