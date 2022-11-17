News of a city Department of Transportation Carshare program is spreading among community boards in South Queens.
Earlier this month, Community Board 10 voted in favor of sending a letter to the DOT opposing the program, and members expressed concerns over losing parking.
At Community Board 9’s monthly meeting last Thursday, Chair Sherry Algredo said the Woodhaven Residents Block Association was asking for support in opposing the plan. Algredo said it would be discussed at an upcoming committee meeting.
A DOT spokesperson said the agency is willing to meet with boards to further discuss the initiative and receive community input.
The Carshare program has expanded citywide from a 14-neighborhood pilot program using 230 parking spaces.
According to the agency, it is in the site review and outreach process of the program launch and anticipates having cars on the street soon.
There is no set number of spaces in any community and sites have been requested throughout the five boroughs.
The DOT will take feedback from residents and community board members into account for final site selection.
“Convenient car share service can provide New Yorkers a cheaper alternative to car ownership and help reduce congestion on our streets,” agency spokesperson Vin Barone said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to working with the private sector to build on the success of our pilot and invite interested companies to register to participate in the permanent program.”
Also during the meeting, the board voted to request an investigation from the city Comptroller’s Office into construction delays at the Richmond Hill Library, which the board has been vocal about for years.
The board voted all in favor except for one abstention.
District Manager James McClelland thanked board members who provided suggestions for the board’s budget requests and said those are just the first step in the process.
“This is what we submit to [the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget],” he said. “OMB usually says ‘there’s no money for this project, go seek money from your elected officials.’” The chance to do that will come in February so members can make suggestions then.
The meeting took place on the eve of Veterans Day and two members of the board as well as McClelland were honored for their service in the Armed Forces in a surprise ceremony, which included the singing of the national anthem by Gennaro Kravitz Filosa.
In addition to McClelland, who served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1992, board members Joe Iaboni and J. Richard Smith were recognized by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and representatives from the offices of other elected officials.
“When veterans retire from service, they’re a little different than civilians when we retire ... they stay active,” Addabbo said.
“I have been around the communities for a number of years now, and I see all these three at different meetings, functions and community boards.”
He continued, “A veteran will always be looking to serve their community.”
