The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association spread some cheer as well as some gift cards to local businesses Monday night when its members and their children hit the streets of the Howard Beach area singing Christmas carols.
In order to help support local restaurants which are being affected by the pandemic restrictions, the civic organized a drive prior to the caroling adventure, where residents donated a gift card to a local restaurant. They were able to raise $700 worth of cards.
The civic then surprised some local residents by giving out the cards. In return, the members asked recipients to pay it forward by performing a random act of kindness. It didn’t have to be anything huge, just something to make someone smile.
The civic divided up the gift cards for each section of the neighborhood: New Howard Beach, Lindenwood, Old Howard and Hamilton Beach. The carolers first met at the PS 207 schoolyard, and covered the neighborhood before ending up in Rockwood Park.
The civic is also holding a series of winter activities during January.
On Jan. 8, it will host a snowman virtual paint night. On Jan. 15, it will host a virtual scavenger night. On Jan. 22 it will host a virtual “Name That Tune,” night. On Jan. 29, it will host a fire and ice kickoff.
For more information on the events, visit the civic association’s Facebook page.
