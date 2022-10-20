Celebrate 125 years of Howard Beach with a four-day-long carnival next weekend.
The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association is teaming up with Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) for the carnival, which will run from Thursday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 30 at St. Helen Church along 157th Avenue.
The festivities will run from 6 to 11 p.m. each night and will include rides, games, activities and food. Proceeds will be donated to St. Helen Catholic Academy.
There will be a special ceremony to close out the event on Sunday at 7 p.m.
“Howard Beach has come a long way since William Howard purchased this land way back in 1897,” Ariola said in a prepared statement. “From those humble beginnings — just eighteen small homes and a hotel by the water — this neighborhood has grown into a place where residents have a real sense of community and pride. Families have grown and been raised here for generations, and through the good times and the bad we’ve been through it all together.”
She continued, “This is a beautiful, strong, resilient neighborhood, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings us.”
