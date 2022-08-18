This year’s edition of the Queens Carnival, sponsored by state Sen. James Sanders Jr., in association with Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson and Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers, takes place at Mott Avenue and Beach 21st Street on Aug. 27, starting at 11 a.m.
The event will feature a sand castle building contest, a parade, a boardwalk race, a performance from Soca music’s “Queen of Bacchanal,” Destra, and, of course, plenty of the traditional feathers.
— Sean Okula
