Grand larceny of automobiles has doubled locally in recent weeks and theft of automobile parts has ticked up as well.
From Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, there were 13 car thefts in the 106th Precinct, which covers Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Lindenwood and Howard Beach.
That is the most in one week since 2005. For the same week last year, there were only five.
It is a jump compared to the past few years for the precinct which only saw an average of about 99 per year from 2016 to 2019. For the year to date, there have been 191 compared to 171 at this point last year.
There were six GLAs last Wednesday alone. According to the 106th Precinct’s Twitter, four of those cars were stolen in the span of less than two hours, between 4:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. They were running and unattended.
For all of Queens South, there were 50 in the most recent week recorded, compared to 21 in the same week last year. The week before, there were 43.
Last week, the 13 GLAs in the 106th accounted for the most out of all the Queens South precincts, followed by 10 in the 103rd.
The uptick is not new, however, because this time last year still saw more. For the whole year to date, Queens South is at 1,056 compared to 1,143 for last year.
On Twitter, the 106th said, “NCO officers were out in the community spreading the word on the importance of turning off your vehicle’s engine and removing the key from the ignition when exiting.”
Grand larcenies have also ticked up, with thieves targeting rims and wheels.
The precinct tweeted, “There have been several thefts of tires and rims by thieves targeting Honda vehicles, especially the 18” factory alloy wheels. All vehicle owners should consider purchasing wheel locks to add a layer of deterrence and protect your property.”
