  • January 31, 2020
Queens Chronicle

Business unusual for this landscaper

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:30 am

Business unusual for this landscaper by Michael Shain, Editor Queens Chronicle

Lisena Landscaping in Broad Channel was named Small Business of the Month by Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) at a ceremony last Friday that brought out an array of local leaders.

Fred Lisena, the second-generation owner of the company, and his wife, Jackie, were honored for, among other things, giving away Christmas trees during the holiday season.

“Lisena Landscaping brought the most valuable asset you can bring to the holiday season to these communities and their families: joy,” Pheffer Amato said.

“They are a great example of how a small business can truly become a community partner.”

“Locally owned and operated small businesses, like Lisena Landscaping, are part of the fabric of our community because they live and work here and have a real stake in making our area a great place,” said Community Board 10 Chairwoman Betty Braton.

“Our civic is so proud of Lisena Landscaping for receiving this award,” Joann Ariola, president of the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association, said.

“Fred and [brother] Angelo’s business is a wonderful example of what this community is all about, and what great small businesses we’re lucky to have.”

Dan Mundy Jr., president of the Broad Channel Civic Association, added: “From donating our annual Christmas tree to supporting all of the town’s beautification projects with countless hours of volunteer effort, they have made a big impact.”

