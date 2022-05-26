The Metropolitan Transit Authority continued its series of bus redesign meetings last week, coming to Community District 10 last Wednesday, which covers Howard Beach, Tudor Village, Lindenwood and portions of Ozone Park, South Ozone Park and Richmond Hill.
Lindenwood could be affected by the loss of service on the Q41 line and changes to the Q21 route.
There is also concern about wanting to have at least one of the express bus routes go to Lower Manhattan instead of just Midtown.
The proposed QM15 would maintain its existing route into Midtown but service to Howard Beach at 102nd Street and 157 Avenue would be limited due to low ridership.
Residents have expressed concern about express bus service. In the case of the QM15, express routes would be spaced farther apart and frequencies would be slightly decreased, the latter of which is also due to lower ridership.
There is also a line that could travel down Linden Boulevard and pass through Howard Beach and South Ozone Park but make few actual stops in the area. The proposed Q51 line would be a new interborough route connecting Cambria Heights to East New York via Linden Boulevard. According to the MTA presentation, the new east-west service would connect over 25 bus routes as well as the A train at Rockaway Boulevard, giving a new option for cross-borough travel.
The proposed Q11 route would be shortened and terminated at Rockaway Boulevard and Liberty Avenue, avoiding “redundant service” along Woodhaven Boulevard, according to the bus redesign proposal.
A shortened Q10 route through South Ozone Park is intended to improve speed and reliability and avoid congested terminals and the proposed Q9 and Q10 lines could service the area losing service.
Service on the Q21 down Cross Bay Boulevard would be cut and the route would be “straightened” along 84th Street only.
The Q52/53 SBS would still provide service on Cross Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.