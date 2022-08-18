Angela Carcione, a science teacher from Howard Beach, has been trying to sound the alarm for a year on the invasive bug overtaking pockets of New York State and beyond.
“Last year I tried to make fliers to warn people about them because they had just gotten to New York City,” said Carcione, who teaches at the Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School in Forest Hills.
“I knew this was going to happen. Now it’s too late.”
The insects, Lycorma delicatula, are native to China and were first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which offers numerous resources, such as a printout identification and egg-scraper card, on beating the bugs on its website.
The spotted lanternfly has a strong preference for the Tree of Heaven, an invasive host plant also from its native range, according to an article from the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.
SLFs feed on the sap of more than 70 plant species, however, making the flora vulnerable to disease and attacks from other insects, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
SLFs produce “honeydew” as they feed, which can cause a sooty mold on plants and impede photosynthesis.
They are swarm feeders and can quickly overwhelm vineyards and orchards, killing grapevines and other fruit bearers.
“This is a multi-million-dollar threat to New York’s economy — both tourism and agriculture are now at risk if the Spotted Lanternfly goes unchecked,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a recent event in Central Park where he called on the USDA to use already secured funds for education and eradication, and to increase federal support for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
“Not only am I concerned about what they’re eating and destroying as natural crop defoliators ... The other concern, whenever you have a new introduced species, is it’s going to push out another species,” said James Cervino, a College Point resident who is an environmental scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts and environmental chair for Community Board 7.
“They are having a detrimental effect,” he said.
“Are they pushing out dragonflies? Are they pushing out the monarch butterflies? Who are they competing with?” Cervino hypothesized, referencing the latter species’ recent addition to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s endangered list.
Cervino is currently researching the effect of herbicides and pesticides on immune systems in marine ecosystems.
At home, he has noticed the SLFs invading his basil and tomato plants.
“They’re everywhere,” he said.
He douses them with a concoction of lemon juice, eucalyptus and oregano oils.
“There should be more publication of natural remedies to eradicate them,” he said.
What is tricky about the buggers, he noted, is that their bright red hues fade as they mature and they can be mistaken for ticks. As they advance into adulthood, growing up to about one inch, their long wings cover up their bright, distinctive colors.
Carcione has been collecting the corpses to add to her collection and teach her students about invasives this fall.
“You need to scrape the egg masses in the fall but most people don’t know how to ID them,” she said.
Just one mass can have 30 to 50 eggs.
“The first thing I learned in my Intro to Entomology course is that when you want to remove a pest species, you need to get it at the source,” said Carcione, who majored in entomology and wildlife conservation.
“Egg scrapings, in my opinion, are the best citizen-source of help if we hope to control populations of SLFs.”
She will be leading a virtual invasive special presentation on Sept. 22 with the Alley Pond Environmental Center. The seminar is free but advance registration is required.
The city Parks Department has put out information of SLFs, too, and states on its website that it is caring for infested trees, pruning and removing any trees that pose a risk. It is also participating in an interagency effort with federal, state and local offices.
The department is not currently considering widespread treatment due to uncertainties of the success of chemical treatments as well as the cost.
Parks advises to squish and dispose of the bugs and to refrain from moving firewood, outdoor furniture and other outdoor items that may contain SLF egg masses.
To report a spotted lanternfly to the New York State Department of Agriculture, visit agriculture.ny.gov/spottedlanternfly.
