City Council Districts 27 and 28 will receive some much-needed funding from the fiscal year 2022 budget adopted by City Hall.
Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) secured approximately $28,715,000 for District 27.
The St. Albans Library at 191-05 Linden Blvd. will receive $4.5 million in funding for renovations, which is now fully sponsored after several years.
School investments include over $1 million to upgrade the auditorium and build a hydroponics lab at Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, fund the renovation of IS 238’s track and add green infrastructure at IS 268, both in Jamaica.
Schools in his district will also receive $4 million in technology grants.
This funding is in addition to the over $10 million allocated for school technology during the past seven years of his tenure, according to his office via email. The purpose of the grant is to reduce the technological gap that disadvantaged some students during remote learning.
The Southern Queens Park Association will receive $100,000 for contracted programming for the city’s Department of Youth and Community Development, while Roy Wilkins Park will get $1.6 million for maintenance and upkeep.
“I am proud to have worked with my colleagues in the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus to secure citywide funding for a K-12 Black Studies Curriculum of Inclusion initiative, and to have funded each one of our schools here in the district to further access to technology and other needed upgrades,” said Miller in a prepared statement.
To help families maintain their homes, the councilman allocated $1 million toward the Foreclosure Prevention Programs Initiative, which provides financial relief to homeowners from Queens and the Bronx struggling with their mortgage. The Center for NYC Neighborhoods is one of the community-based organizations overseeing the program and can be reached at cnycn.org for more information. Miller believes this program will preserve generational wealth for families in Southeast Queens.
The Neighborhood Housing Services of Jamaica, a community-based organization, will receive $100,000 for its Homeownership Stabilization Program, which helps people purchase foreclosed homes, rehabilitate them and help to stabilize neighborhoods.
Other CBOs like ICNA Relief USA will receive $25,000 for general operations and their food pantries; the King of Kings Foundation’s mentoring program will receive $50,000; the Muslim Community Network’s civic leadership program will receive $100,000; the Queens Sickle Cell Advocacy Network’s community outreach and education program will receive $60,000 and $110,000 will be allocated for Black Spectrum.
“We’ve talked for a long time about equity and what that means here in New York City, and during our final budget year, it was a priority to see our long-term visions through,” said Miller.
In conjunction with the Queens Delegation and Caucus, Miller secured $100,000 for the United Black Men of Queens Foundation’s leadership program.
Miller and Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) secured $4 million for the CUNY Research Institutes Initiative, which includes the Center of Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College and the Dominican Studies Institute at City College, which saw a restoration of funding; and the Haitian Studies Institute at Brooklyn College and the Jaime Lucero Mexican Studies Institute at Lehman College, which received enhancements.
Miller and Adams spearheaded the allocation of $10 million in funding for the city’s Coalition of Black Educators through the Education Equity Action Plan, which will create a kindergarten to 12th-grade Black Studies curriculum that would support the professional development of the instructors and ensure the effective implementation of the course. One of the educators who will be involved in the program is David Banks, the founder of The Eagle Academy Foundation, a network of schools that was created to close the education gap for Black boys, which has a location in St. Albans at 171-10 Linden Blvd.
The two councilmembers also jointly funded York College’s restoration work on its track and field.
“The work that we’ve done on this year’s budget clearly reflects not just the needs and the values of this community but also an ongoing effort to provide a more just and equitable budget, something we’ve fought for long before this crisis emerged,” said Miller.
Adams secured approximately $26 million for District 28.
Capital budget allocations included repairs, renovations and upgrades to the track and field at August Martin for $11 million; South Rochdale Playground for $5.7 million; Maurice Fitzgerald Playground for $1.45 million and a new public address and seating at PS 80 for $2.15 million. Project Hope Charities was allocated $109,000 for a new vehicle and $1 million was allocated for a senior housing development.
“With New York City on the road to recovery, the City Council passed a historic budget with significant investments that will help New Yorkers get back to work, live in safer and cleaner neighborhoods, and receive the programming and services they need to thrive,” said Adams in a prepared statement.
Discretionary funding went to youth development and programming for $325,000; environmental and infrastructure improvements for $605,000; senior services for $153,000; community development $100,000; public safety for $81,000 and legal services for $78,500.
Other programs and initiatives included the fresh food and community-based pantries and the restoration of jobs for 150 Parks maintenance workers, the hiring of 80 Parks Enforcement Patrol officers, the restitution of 15 GreenThumb staff members and 50 new Urban Park Ranger hires, both for $25 million.
The Work, Learn, Grow Youth employment program will receive $9.7 million, adult literacy programs will receive $8 million, there will be $10.3 million in reinstatements to city libraries, $4.59 million for the Digital Inclusion and Literacy Initiative and $12 million baselined for the Fair Futures program for foster youth. The Cultural Institutions Grant will have $30 million towards subsidies.
“I am incredibly proud to have secured over $26 million in capital funding for critical projects in District 28, a remarkable win for our community and all of the residents, youth and seniors who will benefit from these investments,” said Adams. “By allocating hundreds of thousands of dollars for youth programming, infrastructure improvements and senior services, we are meeting the needs of District 28 in this budget.”
