Construction is finally set to start on Broad Channel’s new public school.
Though the Department of Education officially approved the plan for a new building for The Chris Galas School, PS/MS 47, last February, the timeline of the construction and re-siting of the student body had to shift after all school construction projects were put on pause during the pandemic.
After a long meeting starting last Wednesday night, the Panel for Educational Policy unanimously approved a rescheduled plan to relocate the student body to Stella Marris High School in Rockaway Park, which is anticipated to be ready for occupancy by February and doesn’t house any active schools or organizations at the moment.
In-person students will begin to travel to the temporary location for a two-year period starting after the midwinter recess, which is scheduled to conclude on Feb. 19. The temporary building is located at 140 Beach 112 St., approximately 2.7 miles from PS/MS 47.
PS/MS 47 experienced extensive storm damage from Hurricane Sandy, and will be demolished in its entirety in order to facilitate construction of the new building.
Principal Heather Lorenz heralded the opening of a new temporary location for the students while construction gets underway as “a promise of hope during these challenging times” during the meeting.
Besides the school’s structural issues related to heating and cooling and electricity, Lorenz said it lacks a gymnasium, cafeteria, computer lab, adequate outdoor play space and a library, which is a middle school requirement.
“Our current building is entirely too small. We are at 140 percent capacity. Additionally the building is crumbling around us,” she said.
The temporary building will allow for the school to have more than half its students attending in-person classes five days a week, Lorenz added. The new building is anticipated to be completed by September 2023.
