Nobody wants to see another natural disaster hit, but if one does, Broad Channel will be better prepared for it.
Leaders and elected officials gathered last Thursday for the completion of a $5.5 million resiliency project that will increase preparedness at crucial community centers on the low-lying Jamaica Bay island.
“These community centers are everything to us,” said Leo Chavanne, a sixth-generation resident of Broad Channel and director of the Broad Channel Athletic Club.
Chavanne, an FDNY firefighter and tackle football coach, stood in front of American Legion Post 1404 on Cross Bay Boulevard to mark the completion of the project that brought a brand-new building to the BCAC, upgrades to the Legion Hall and two permanent back-up power generators to both facilities.
“I might get emotional, to be honest ... this area means the world to me,” said Chavanne, who is also part of the Broad Channel Civic Association.
The civic, headed by Dan Mundy Jr., has worked with the NY Rising Housing Recovery, Small Business, Community Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Rebuild by Design program from the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery since 2013.
Mundy and Chavanne both recalled the role that the BCAC and the American Legion hall played during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, which devastated Broad Channel. It was one of the first resource centers in the area, said Mundy.
“Scared, confused people who didn’t have telephones or any idea what was going on, were able to come here and get information and food,” he said. Diapers, formula and medicine were distributed, too, he added.
Chavanne recalled the generous donations made from across the country in the aftermath.
“[Veteran] Steve Albert and everyone from the American Legion opened up their doors, but there was nowhere for us to put all the supplies,” he said.
“We had thousands of portable heaters that we gave out in the aftermath of the hurricane to all of Southeast Queens but where do you put two thousand heaters when somebody comes and just drops them off out of a truck into the snow?”
Eight days after Sandy hit, a nor’easter dropped record snow on the area.
Now, after two years of construction, a new building set above flood level has been erected on the BCAC property where storage containers previously sat. It offers meeting and storage space and power equipment to enable the facility to provide outdoor relief services. Improved lighting will allow for tents, food distribution and staging areas.
Some of the space will be used for BCAC athletic equipment as well as items from the Broad Channel Historical Society. The society lost records in the storm but funds from the project were dedicated to digitizing the remainder of its collection.
The local hubs are historic in themselves; the Legion hall was built in the early 1950s and the BCAC was established in 1961.
“They helped the community, but they sustained heavy structural damage, flooding, power outages,” said Katie Brennan, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery.
“And in spite of that, they carried on ... the neighborhood depended on them in the immediate aftermath and in the long-term recovery,” she said.
The Legion hall improvements include flood-resistant doors, elevated mechanical and electrical systems and upgraded HVAC systems so the facility can be used as a heating or cooling center in extreme weather.
“With these resiliency upgrades, residents now have safe spaces to gather during emergencies and adequate resources to help recovery efforts after the next storm.”
Brennan noted that the area is flood-prone and was one of the most severely impacted by Sandy, with loss of life, housing and infrastructure. Bridges were closed and residents were stranded as 6-foot storm surges and backdoor flooding from Rockaway Inlet enveloped the island.
The GOSR was established in 2013 to coordinate statewide recovery efforts for storms in the two years prior: Superstorm Sandy, Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee.
“We want to make sure that, as the state makes investments, that we are providing resources to the bedrock of all of our communities,” said Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who also attended on Thursday.
“We’re not only going to focus on the business district in Manhattan, we’re going to make sure we focus on the homes and communities out here in Queens,” he said.
And Queens has recently been reminded that storms do not just target the coast.
“Queens is far too familiar with the devastating impacts that climate change can have on vulnerable communities like Broad Channel,” said Borough President Donovan Richards at the event.
“As we saw just last year with Hurricane Ida, we’ve also seen that even inland areas like East Elmhurst aren’t immune to flooding.”
He added that it is critical for money from the federal infrastructure bill to go to Southeast Queens, Broad Channel, Howard Beach and the Rockaways.
“We are taking a proactive approach toward empowering the families of this area, not if but when other storms strike, because we know we’re going to see that more often,” said Richards.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) added that it was community input that made the Broad Channel project successful.
“It was not the government telling the community what they need,” he said. “The community told the government what we want.”
And part of what they want is to remain in these neighborhoods.
“That’s one thing about Broad Channel,” said Chavanne. “Everyone’s always looking towards future generations and no one’s going to leave here.”
“Whether it be these projects or the street-raising projects we’re currently involved in, it’ll make our communities more resilient and we’ll deal with climate change. But we won’t leave, we’re rooted here.”
The second phase of a project to raise streets and reduce flooding in Broad Channel is underway.
Mundy said the community recognizes climate change and sea level rise.
“But we’re looking for engineered solutions to be able to stay here and live in these areas and get around it,” he said.
