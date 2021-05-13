Community Board 10 unanimously approved the city’s plan to rezone transit hubs for accessibility at its meeting last Thursday.
The citywide zoning change spearheaded by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Department of City Planning and the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities is aimed at making it easier for the MTA to make train stations ADA-accessible by adding elevators.
It would give the city a process to create easements, small permanent spaces to be reserved for an elevator, in new buildings or enlargements within 50 feet of transit stations.
In return for giving the MTA access to build an elevator connected to a transit station, the developer would get zoning relief in the form of extra height or bulk.
“So the agencies will definitely work with a developer on making it work for their building,” said Joy Resor, the DCP representative who presented to the community board.
The zoning amendment will be presented at all community boards across the city. It’s part of a big push to make the transit system accessible for people with disabilities.
Only 136 out of the city’s 493 subway and Staten Island rail stations are accessible, according to the MTA.
The community board’s Land Use Committee voted in favor of the zoning text amendment and the rest of the board unanimously followed suit.
