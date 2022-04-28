Local officials say they have been assured that the MTA’s rebate program for Queens residents traveling over the Cross Bay Bridge will go into effect by the end of the year, and are pushing to have it happen sooner — but the MTA maintains that ridership must first return.
“Stacey [Pheffer Amato] and I are trying to figure out a way to expedite it,” said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) of his and the assemblywoman’s joint legislation to prohibit collection of fares or tolls on the bridge for Queens residents. Broad Channel and Rockaway residents previously got a discount.
“We have been assured ... providing there is no variant and no other outbreak, that by the end of the year, they would see a reimbursement for Queens residents,” he said.
The MTA is prepared to implement the Cross Bay Bridge rebate program for Queens residents using valid, qualifying E-ZPass tags, according to the agency.
The program will be funded by the Outer Borough Transportation Account, which receives money from the surcharge on for-hire trips below 96th Street in Manhattan.
Funds from the account were originally expected to go toward transportation improvements and help those in transportation deserts.
An agreement to use revenue from rideshare congestion pricing toward the fund came before Covid. In spring 2019, it was announced that the rebate program would start the next year.
But when the pandemic hit and the MTA was strapped for cash to run its daily operations, it dipped into the OBTA fund.
Receipts have declined since the pandemic and when revenues return to necessary levels, the MTA will move forward with the program agreed upon, a spokesperson said.
