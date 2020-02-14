Breast exams in Ozone Park

Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) is sponsoring free mammograms and clinical breast exams to eligible women in Ozone Park on March 6.

The American-Italian Cancer Foundation’s van will be parked in front of Ulrich’s district office at 93-06 101 Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

An appointment is required. Call 1 (877)628-9090.

To be eligible, women must be between the ages of 40 and 79, currently living in New York City and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months.