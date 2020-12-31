As 2020 winds down, the Queens Chronicle is looking back at some of the most important stories of the year and finding it hard not to admit that it has been a harsh 12 months. But while we reflect on the impact of the Covid crisis on the neighborhoods in South Queens, it’s also important to recognize that the year was full of hopeful and lighthearted stories as well.
Men and women met the adversity of 2020 head on in South Queens, where community groups rallied to feed the area’s most needy, which ballooned in stunning numbers. They also provided mobile testing, encouraged census returns and registered voters for the summer primary and presidential election in the fall. Here’s a look back at what the first six months of 2020 looked like in the southern area of the borough.
January
In South Queens, the year started off innocuously enough with Hamilton Beach residents asking to “Wa-a-a-ait, Mr. Postman,” after their star mail carrier, Bill McInerney, was reassigned from his Howard Beach route. Scores of residents started posting messages on a Facebook page to demand that he stay in the area, but administrators at the Howard Beach Post Office eventually told state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) their hands were tied.
That same week a devastating midday blaze destroyed or damaged six buildings — virtually the entire corner of an Ozone Park block — after spreading rapidly from a grocery store. It injured 10 people and displaced six families.
When the owner of Neir’s Tavern, the 190-year-old Woodhaven pub that is believed to be the oldest bar in New York City, made the announcement that it would suddenly be shutting down, the city and Queens Chamber of Commerce stepped in to help save the institution — or at least — help it obtain a sustainable lease.
“I got what I wanted the most — a sustainable future for Neir’s,” said owner Loycent Gordon.
As a result of the intervention, the bar was able to negotiate a five-year lease, renewable for another five, and the Woodhaven community came together to celebrate a symbolic win for struggling small businesses. But it would not be the end of Neir’s obstacles, which would continue to pop up the rest of the year as they would for all Queens eateries under the pandemic.
Policy-wise January was filled with news of the MTA’s boroughwide bus redesign plan, which rolled out as a draft in January along with a host of community outreach events to fine-tune it. The reaction was swift and fierce. The Queens delegation to the City Council called for significant changes to the proposal.
Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) said that proposed changes to the Q22 would require several hundred students and other riders to transfer to another bus to reach the same destination. The plan was stalled after the city locked down for the pandemic and could no longer safely hold community feedback sessions.
February
In Ozone Park, February marked the beginning of the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, a group of mostly young volunteers who had been involved in a Brooklyn-based group called the Muslim Civilian Patrol. In response to a series of assaults in the neighborhood and a rising number of robberies, civic leaders convened the group to improve public safety in the neighborhood.
Local leaders contended that the area, which comprises a large Bangladeshi population, had been overlooked by regular police patrols partly because it lies at the junction of three different precincts — the 106th, 102nd and 75th. Assemblymembers Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) and Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) even made a request to get state troopers to patrol the area.
In response to the community calls for more policing in the neighborhood, the 102nd Precinct established a patrol car canvassing of 101st and Liberty avenues from 88th Street up to the Brooklyn border and increased the deployment of auxiliary officers in that area as well. The department even installed bright spotlights at the Liberty Avenue subway stops where the assaults and robberies had been occurring.
Toward the end of the month, residents of Howard Beach mourned the death of “Flag Man” Dominick Papa at 93 years old. Papa earned a reputation in the neighborhood for ringing doorbells and talking to residents and managers of stores flying ripped or faded flags, offering them new ones at no cost.
March
March began with all eyes on the borough president’s race as Queens residents prepared for a special election that month. At an Ozone Park candidate forum, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) sparred with former Assistant District Attorney Jim Quinn over criminal justice reform. Once the pandemic flared, the special election, originally set for March 24, was rescheduled and then eventually canceled, with acting Borough President Sharon Lee serving until Richards won the general election in November after claiming the Democratic primary in June.
Early in the month, Richmond Hill suffered a major cultural loss when the co-founder and president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society, Ivan Mrakovcic, died at the age of 57 after a long battle with brain cancer.
By the middle of the month, the rapid trajectory of Covid had caused the city to begin drastic policy shifts in response.
New York City’s public school system, the nation’s largest, shut down in a wide-reaching move to reduce the spread of Covid. Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio debated enacting a shelter-in place order, before Cuomo declared “New York on Pause” on March 22.
By the end of the month, it was first reported by Patch that NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst was at more than 125-percent capacity. Central Queens had become “the epicenter of the epicenter.” In the effort to provide increased hospital space for the soaring need, the governor designated South Queens a key region of relief.
The Army Corps of Engineers began constructing a temporary 1,000-bed hospital facility on the grounds of Aqueduct Raceway in South Ozone Park.
April
As Queens’ status became cemented as the epicenter of the epicenter, the tragedy united neighborhoods across South Queens in their outreach efforts.
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association began to address the neighborhood’s food crisis starting at the end of March with pickups and deliveries of food donated by FreshDirect. By the end of April, the group began coordinating 16 different community groups in a donation effort that was providing between 250 and 350 bags of groceries per week to residents in need.
Little did the group know that what started off as food deliveries for families in need would eventually morph into a distribution model that required volunteers working five days a week by the end of the summer.
The West Hamilton Volunteer Beach Fire Department put together an ambitious effort to boost morale that involved asking for donations of “grab-and-go” snacks and thank-you cards from area children to send first responders across the city.
For neighborhood businesses the pandemic often forced them to completely change their business models. As general manager of the Key Food at 102-02 101 Ave. in Ozone Park, Hasan Zghari found himself as the sole grocery provider in the neighborhood for several weeks when the pandemic hit hardest.
To cope with the surge in demand, he not only had to ensure that his staff and customers were as safe as possible, but shift his whole business model to meet demand and encourage phone orders.
“You didn’t realize how much you need a supermarket. Food is important,” said Sierra, one of Zghari’s employees who did not give her last name.
In mid-April, the Queens Chamber of Commerce reported many small businesses were so far being left out of federal programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which provide low-interest loans to entrepreneurs hit by Covid.
While owners struggled to keep businesses afloat, employees risked their lives to come in to work. In Howard Beach Arnoldo Solis, a waiter at the Cross Bay Diner and beloved figure in the neighborhood, died at the end of April, leaving behind his adoring wife and their 21-year-old son, a computer science major with one year left at Hunter College.
Meanwhile, the effort to help frontline healthcare workers continued. Howard Beach resident Chris Wierzbicki assembled a team of neighbors who used 3-D printers and laminator sheets to create face shields for nurses with a do-it-yourself model that worked better than the industrial version, according to their recipients.
What started out as a one-machine production in his basement expanded to turn a nearby dance studio into a small factory, pumping out 200 shields per day.
May
In May, the toll of the pandemic began to take effect on transit in South Queens when it was announced that the planned rebate for Queens residents using the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge from Broad Channel to the Rockaway Peninsula would be delayed as a result of the drop in MTA revenue.
Businesses continued to fight for their survival, armed with a new set of tools like the Who’s Open Queens Map, which shows businesses that have remained open during the pandemic. The Woodhaven BID’s Executive Director Raquel Olivares began tallying the openings and closings, which were changing from day to day, to help the BID’s members.
Olivares confirmed that very few of the restaurants along the corridor had been able to qualify for PPP loans, saying that many of them ran into trouble getting their applications in on time.
June
By June it was clear that merely surviving the virus did not mean that you were out of the woods. Howard Beach resident Giovanni Adamo told the Chronicle about his struggles to slowly reacclimate to mundane tasks after he survived a Covid-enduced hospital stay that involved a collapsed lung due to pneumonia, blood clots and brain bleeding.
Meanwhile the death of George Floyd had spurred protests across the city. At a point when tensions between protesters and the police escalated, several marches in Queens preached a message of nonviolence, and called for legislative reforms.
A large group of Queens legislators joined the state Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Caucus at Queens Borough Hall in early June for the borough’s part of a statewide rally for passing a slate of police accountability bills.
The rally eventually turned into a march, organized by Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), which proceeded from Borough Hall to Sean Bell Way in Jamaica, a street named after the 2006 victim of a police shooting.
“People come to me and say isn’t it terrible they are tearing up their neighborhoods; I say they don’t own those neighborhoods. How can it be their neighborhood if they don’t own anything in it?” said state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park).
Once the package of police reform bills passed the state Legislature shortly after the rally, Gov. Cuomo signed them into law on June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.