As South Ozone Park’s and Richmond Hill’s Covid rates continue to surge after months hovering around the top of the city’s positivity chart, Borough President Donovan Richards joined other elected officials and community leaders to raise awareness about the infections, and demand that the area get its fair share of testing and vaccines.
As Richards arrived in the hub of South Ozone Park’s Little Guyana last Thursday afternoon, bearing boxes of masks and sanitizer, the city’s website listed that ZIP code, 11419, as having the second-highest positivity in the city.
This week the neighborhood received its first vaccine site at Aqueduct Race Track, run by the state, but Richards and other electeds said, while that’s a good start, it’s going to take more to beat back Covid in the area.
“More needs to be done for the people of South Ozone Park and Richmond Hill,” Richards said.
Richards announced that a mobile testing site would open up in the neighborhood at St. Teresa of Avila Church, at 109-55 128 St., South Ozone Park, from Jan. 25 to 29.
Despite months of high Covid rates in the neighborhoods, Mayor de Blasio did not include Richmond Hill or South Ozone Park on the list of priority neighborhoods for vaccines that he announced in December. Asked what his communication with the mayor has been like, Richards said that he toured Jamaica’s Hillcrest High School vaccine hub with him last week, and asked for vaccination sites in area communities.
“It’s very clear that there’s still disparities in who’s taking the vaccine as we’re talking right now. So the bottom line is we’re not setting up in trusted spaces in communities, whether that’s synagogues, mosques, temples, houses of worship,” Richards said. “We have to have people who speak the community’s language also be a part of the solution.”
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) demanded that Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park be made into vaccine priority neighborhoods.
“We are demanding vaccine equity for Richmond Hill. We are demanding vaccine equity for people of color,” said Adams.
Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) criticized perceived petty politics and miscommunication between the mayor and governor.
“It’s a failure on many levels. I’m personally really sick of the mayor blaming the governor and the governor blaming the mayor, and the city saying one thing, and the state saying another. If the inauguration yesterday taught us anything it’s that we have to come together, and we can’t play politics with public safety,” he said.
Aminta Kilawan-Narine, founder and director of the South Queens Women’s March, offered a theory about why the area has been hit so hard by Covid infections over the past several months.
“Here where we stand is the intersection of many Indo-Caribbeans and Punjabis neighboring us on 101st Avenue. Many of us are blue-collar workers who had no choice throughout this pandemic but to go to work,” she said.
Going in to work every day boosts the infection rate, Kilawan-Narine said. “What that means is that we need more resources in this community.”
One of the area’s Democratic district leaders, Richard David, delivered a message of personal responsibility to the Indo-Caribbean community.
“We’re all wearing our masks on the street. It’s the home gatherings, it’s the private parties, it’s all of us knowing each other in this neighborhood and going to each other’s houses for dinner and other things that’s really killing us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.