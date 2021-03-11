It’s been a rollercoaster for the Ozone Park book share.
In the month resident Kay Menashe created a neighborhood library box where people can trade books, the community book share has been robbed twice.
In the most recent incident, someone boosted the contents of five crates of books in the middle of the night.
“Should I just give up this library already? I can’t keep asking you guys for help?” Menashe posted to Facebook after discovering the theft.
When the Chronicle reached her several days after the incident, Menashe said that neighbors had pitched in not only to replenish the stolen materials, but actually expand the collection.
“We have nine crates out here. It’s crazy,” said Menashe.
She couldn’t imagine the books having much resale value. The hottest books she has are mostly ubiquitous Stephen King and James Patterson titles. But to combat any future thievery, she’s planning to slap on a sticker that would mark the books as belonging to the community library.
— Max Parrott
