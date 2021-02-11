Tired of waiting for public libraries to reopen, Kaye Menashe, an avid reader and Ozone Park resident, recently took matters into her own hands.
Menashe worked with Howard Beach carpenter Peter Schmidt to create a neighborhood library box where residents can trade books.
“Everything is totally free. It’s all for the community. The libraries are closed down, so it’s something to do while it snows and everyone is in quarantine,” she told the Chronicle.
Menashe said that at first she wanted to find a way to get all the books she finished into the hands of people in the community. She added that she will spray down the box and all the books inside with Lysol.
Menashe will share the location of the box with anyone who reaches out to her at klocascio2015@yahoo.com. Residents can also get in touch through the library box’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3tsYwkJ.
— Max Parrott
