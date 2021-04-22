Ozone Park’s outdoor book-share will host a Mother’s Day Celebration at 11:30 a.m. on May 8.
“We are going to do it all about Moms,” wrote library organizer Kay Menashe on the page’s Facebook.
The event will feature a buffet of free pizza, candy, pastries, other treats and — of course — books for neighborhood mothers to enjoy on their special day.
Menashe encouraged participants to bring something they would like to give to a mom, from candy or donuts to water or other small gifts.
Menashe has created a list of items to contribute at amzn.to/2Ryyiid.
So far sponsors of the event at the book-share box include Divino Pizzeria, Enzo’s Pizzeria, Nick the Ballonatic of Howard Beach, La Torre Bakery and Ozone Park realtor Katherine Kulikowski.
Menashe will share the location of the box with anyone who reaches out to her at klocascio2015@yahoo.com. Residents can also get in touch over the phone at (718) 687-8894 or the library box’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3tsYwkJ.
— Max Parrott
