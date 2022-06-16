Sellers of all kinds of stuff set up shop outside their homes last Saturday for the Great Woodhaven Yard Sale, hosted by the Woodhaven Residents Block Association.
More than 50 households signed up for the event and the weather cleared up in time for the goods to move. One household even sold a canoe, according to the group.
At top, block association President Martin Colberg poses with participants Laura Chipley and her children Sylvie and Tula Gendron.
Shoppers came from Coney Island and Midwood in Brooklyn and also from neighboring Forest Hills and Glendale.
On its Facebook page, the organizer wrote that lessons were learned on how to improve the event and hinted about a return this year.
“Once a year for this event is not enough ... sooner is better than later!”
— Deirdre Bardolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.