Resorts World New York City will host a blood drive with the New York Blood Center in honor of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30.
Participants will get a Resorts World T-shirt and be entered into the NYBC’s Holiday Shopping Spree Sweepstakes in appreciation.
The number of blood drives in the region has dropped by two-thirds due to the pandemic, the Blood Center says, but the need remains greater than it was before the virus came.
The drive will run from 1 to 7 p.m. at the casino at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park. For information on how to make an appointment, call 1 (800) 933-2566 or visit nybc.org.
