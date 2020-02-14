The New York Blood Center will host a blood drive at PS 207, located at 159-15 88 St. in Howard Beach, on Feb. 27 from 2:30 to 7 p.m.

Donors who have children or siblings at PS 207 will receive a No Uniform Today card that the student can use on Monday, March 2. The cards will be handed out even if a person is determined ineligible to donate.

Those wishing to donate must be between 16 and 75, weigh at least 110 pounds and must not have gotten any tattoos in the past year. Donors must eat well and drink plenty of fluids before giving blood.

Anyone with questions concerning medical eligibility can call 1 (800) 933-BLOOD (2566). For inquiries related to the blood drive, contact Wlima Alicia at (718) 848-2700, ext. 1232 or walicia2@schools.nyc.gov.