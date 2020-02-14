  • February 14, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Blood drive at PS 207

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:30 am

Blood drive at PS 207 0 comments

The New York Blood Center will host a blood drive at PS 207, located at 159-15 88 St. in Howard Beach, on Feb. 27 from 2:30 to 7 p.m.

Donors who have children or siblings at PS 207 will receive a No Uniform Today card that the student can use on Monday, March 2. The cards will be handed out even if a person is determined ineligible to donate.

Those wishing to donate must be between 16 and 75, weigh at least 110 pounds and must not have gotten any tattoos in the past year. Donors must eat well and drink plenty of fluids before giving blood.

Anyone with questions concerning medical eligibility can call 1 (800) 933-BLOOD (2566). For inquiries related to the blood drive, contact Wlima Alicia at (718) 848-2700, ext. 1232 or walicia2@schools.nyc.gov.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in on Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]